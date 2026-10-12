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Home / Himachal Pradesh / India moving towards self-reliance in defence, exporting arms; Anurag

India moving towards self-reliance in defence, exporting arms; Anurag

Calls Congress’s stance on electoral roll revision and EVMs unfortunate

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Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur at the National Shikesha Mahakumbh in Hamirpur.
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India is moving towards self-reliance in the defence sector and will soon emerge as a developed nation, said former Union Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing the concluding day of the sixth edition of the National Shiksha Mahakumbh at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, on Saturday.

Appreciating Vidya Bharati and the organisers for the successful conduct of the Shiksha Mahakumbh, Anurag Thakur said education, values, culture and prosperity were the foundations of a developed nation.

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He said that since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had made significant progress towards self-reliance in the defence sector and was now exporting indigenous defence equipment as well. To achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, the youth must come forward in the fields of modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI), research and development, he said. He also emphasised the need to strengthen Indian culture, values and social principles alongside national security.

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Commenting on the protests in New Delhi, Thakur said those organising demonstrations must follow the prescribed rules and provide the administration with the necessary information to ensure adequate security arrangements.

Reacting to the Congress’s stance on the revision of electoral rolls and electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said questioning EVMs after losing elections reflected double standards. He termed the party’s position on the issues unfortunate.

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Dr Indresh Kumar, a senior RSS leader, said freedom, dignity, education, self-respect and values were the basic needs of every individual. He called upon all sections of society to work together to build a developed India and strengthen pride in Indian culture, languages and national identity.

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