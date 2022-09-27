India peace loving, but not afraid of war, says Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 26

Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh today said, “India is a peace-loving country but it should not be mistaken that we are afraid of war. India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of foreign land. However, if any attempt is made to disturb harmony, a befitting reply will be given.”

The minister, while addressing a rally of ex-servicemen in Kangra, said, “At a time when we were dealing with Covid, we faced tension on the northern front with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is, India will never bow down.”

He felicitated the families of martyrs of armed forces hailing from Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony organised at Badoli in Kangra district.

He paid tributes to Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees Major Somnath Sharma (1947), Lt Col Dhan Singh Thapa (1962), Captain Vikram Batra (1999), Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (1999) and Maha Vir Chakra awardee Brig Sher Jung Thapa (1948). He said their names are etched in the hearts of every Indian for their unmatched bravery and sacrifice.

On the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrike, Rajnath said India’s new strategy against terrorism has broken the back of those who tried to attack unity and integrity of the nation.

He said, “Earlier, India was an importer of defence equipment. Today, it is one of the top 25 exporters in the world. From about Rs 900 crore eight years ago, defence exports have crossed Rs 13,000 crore. We are hopeful that the exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2025 and a target of Rs 2.7 lakh crore worth exports set for 2047 will be met,” he said.

Rajnath said the post of Chief of the Defence Staff and the Department of Military Affairs are some of the major reforms taken to bolster the national security. “The doors of the National Defence Academy (NDA) have been opened for girls and women in the Armed Forces are being given the permanent commission. We have opened the way for deployment of women on warships,” he said.

Rajnath said, “Himachal is strategically important for India and people are strategic assets. Hundreds of kilometres of roads, bridges and tunnels have been constructed in border areas with the Atal Tunnel being one of the mega projects.”

He said India’s victory in the 1971 war will be remembered in the history as a war fought for humanity rather than for property, rights or power. The names of General Sam Manekshaw, Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, Lt Gen JFR Jacob, Major Gen Sujan Singh Uban and Air Chief Marshal IH Latif, who led India to a resounding victory, would never be forgotten.

