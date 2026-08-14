India Post delivers National Flag by drone to remote Himachal village in first-of-its-kind initiative

For the first time, the Department of Posts on Friday delivered the National Flag via drone from Mandi to Rehardhar in Himachal Pradesh, showcasing a unique fusion of patriotism, public service, and technological innovation.

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The initiative was carried out virtually by the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the eve of Independence Day, an official release said.

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Witnessing the live drone take-off from Mandi Head Post Office, the minister interacted with postal officials and the drone operator.

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The drone subsequently landed at Rehardhar Branch Post Office, where the postal team received the parcel carrying the Tiranga and formally handed it over to an army veteran, adding a special significance to the occasion.

Scindia said that the journey of the ‘Tiranga’ through the skies of Himachal Pradesh represented the spirit of a new India, determined to overcome geographical barriers and reach every citizen.

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India Post is contributing to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by making the National Flag available for delivery to citizens across the country, enabling people to participate in the celebration of national pride from their homes.

The drone delivery from Mandi to Rehardhar demonstrates how emerging technology can complement India Post’s extensive physical network and strengthen last-mile connectivity, particularly in remote and difficult terrains.

By exploring drone-based mail transmission, the Department of Posts is seeking innovative solutions to ensure that postal and public services can reach citizens even where conventional modes of transportation pose challenges, the release said.

The Department of Posts has planned the deployment of drone-based mail transmission across 150 identified routes in Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening connectivity and facilitating efficient mail delivery across difficult terrains. It reflects the ethos of ‘Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa’ and its continuing endeavour to use innovation and technology to connect citizens and serve the nation, the release added.