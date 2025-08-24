DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / India reaching new heights in space exploration: MP

India reaching new heights in space exploration: MP

He pointed out that India is now the fourth nation in the world with advanced docking and undocking capabilities in space, underlining the growing strength of Indian scientists.
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Suresh Kashyap looks through a telecscope during a National Space Day function at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nahan.
Advertisement

Shimla Member of Parliament (MP) and former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap participated in a programme at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, here to mark National Space Day, where he highlighted India’s growing stature in space exploration and technology. Addressing the gathering, Kashyap said India, powered by the skills of 1.4 billion citizens and the talent of 8 million Himachalis, is making remarkable strides in space science.

Advertisement

He noted that space reforms introduced in recent years have created new avenues for youth, private enterprises and start-ups, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s space journey.

Recalling historic achievements, Kashyap said India made global headlines by becoming the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole two years ago. He also pointed out that India is now the fourth nation in the world with advanced docking and undocking capabilities in space, underlining the growing strength of Indian scientists.

Advertisement

Emphasising that space has no boundaries, Kashyap remarked that the field constantly reminds us that there is no final destination and similarly, policy progress in the space sector must remain dynamic and forward-looking.

Highlighting the transformation in the past 11 years, he said earlier space activities were bound by restrictions, but these have now been removed to allow private participation. More than 350 startups are currently innovating in the sector, driving growth and technological advancement.

Advertisement

He shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the first PSLV rocket built entirely by the private sector will soon be launched. Alongside, the country’s first private communication satellite is under development, while preparations are being made to launch an Earth observation satellite constellation through public-private partnership. Kashyap added that these initiatives not only strengthen India’s space mission but also open vast opportunities for the nation’s youth to lead in global space innovation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts