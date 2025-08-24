India reaching new heights in space exploration: MP

Shimla Member of Parliament (MP) and former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap participated in a programme at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, here to mark National Space Day, where he highlighted India’s growing stature in space exploration and technology. Addressing the gathering, Kashyap said India, powered by the skills of 1.4 billion citizens and the talent of 8 million Himachalis, is making remarkable strides in space science.

He noted that space reforms introduced in recent years have created new avenues for youth, private enterprises and start-ups, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country’s space journey.

Recalling historic achievements, Kashyap said India made global headlines by becoming the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole two years ago. He also pointed out that India is now the fourth nation in the world with advanced docking and undocking capabilities in space, underlining the growing strength of Indian scientists.

Emphasising that space has no boundaries, Kashyap remarked that the field constantly reminds us that there is no final destination and similarly, policy progress in the space sector must remain dynamic and forward-looking.

Highlighting the transformation in the past 11 years, he said earlier space activities were bound by restrictions, but these have now been removed to allow private participation. More than 350 startups are currently innovating in the sector, driving growth and technological advancement.

He shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that the first PSLV rocket built entirely by the private sector will soon be launched. Alongside, the country’s first private communication satellite is under development, while preparations are being made to launch an Earth observation satellite constellation through public-private partnership. Kashyap added that these initiatives not only strengthen India’s space mission but also open vast opportunities for the nation’s youth to lead in global space innovation.