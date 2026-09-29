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Home / Himachal Pradesh / India, Tajikistan explore cooperation in potato research, seed production and technology

India, Tajikistan explore cooperation in potato research, seed production and technology

Virtual interaction explores scientific collaboration and exchange of agricultural technologies

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:41 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla. Image credit/X @cpri_icar
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India and Tajikistan here on Tuesday explored new avenues of cooperation in potato research, cultivation, quality seed production, technology exchange and capacity building during a virtual interaction between scientists of the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, and representatives of LCC AKOMA, Tajikistan, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in New Delhi.

The interaction was held on the directions of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to strengthen international cooperation and facilitate exchange of agricultural technologies and scientific expertise.

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Dr Brajesh Singh, Director, ICAR-CPRI, said that a key area identified for cooperation was aeroponics technology for production of high-quality potato seed material. “The technology offers opportunities for rapid multiplication of quality planting material and strengthening the seed potato production system” he said.

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The Tajikistan representatives showed interest in gaining first-hand exposure to the technology and associated production practices.

The meeting also proposed an exposure visit of Tajikistan representatives to ICAR-CPRI to acquaint them with advanced research facilities, aeroponics-based seed production, potato crop management and other technologies developed by the institute.

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Another important area discussed was specialised training of associates from Tajikistan at CPRI.

“Such capacity-building programmes would facilitate technical knowledge exchange and enable Tajikistan’s agricultural professionals to gain practical experience in modern potato production and seed technologies” said Dr Singh.

“The interaction marked an important step towards developing institutional linkages between India and Tajikistan in the potato sector, with potential for technology exchange, scientific collaboration, exposure visits and capacity building.

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