INDIA VOTES 2024: Rs 3.33L seized at interstate checkpost

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 19

In a pre-election operation, the Sirmaur Police recovered Rs 3.33 lakh during a routine inspection at a checkpost on the interstate border between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The seizure was made at the Meenus checkpost under the jurisdiction of Ronhat Police Post, a critical point of vigilance as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

According to official reports, a car traveling from Uttarakhand was halted for inspection and the police recovered cash in a bag during the search. When questioned, the individuals in the vehicle failed to produce any documentation justifying the possession of such a large sum of money.

The occupants identified as Ranjeet (33) and driver Ramlal (35), both residents of Kupvi tehsil, claimed they were garlic traders. They stated that the cash was intended for advance payments to farmers for their produce. Despite their explanation, the lack of proper documentation led to the seizure of the money.

The confiscated cash has been deposited in the government treasury in Shillai. The authorities are conducting further investigations to verify the claims of the individuals and to ensure that the money was not intended for any illicit purpose, particularly in the light of the upcoming elections.

As part of the heightened security measures, police and the Election Commission officials have increased surveillance and vehicle checks at various interstate borders to prevent the movement of unaccounted cash and other items that could influence the electoral process.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur #Uttarakhand