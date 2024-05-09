INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP, Congress plan show of strength in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 8

Both BJP and Congress are planning to put up a show of strength by organising rallies in Dharamsala as their Lok Sabha candidates file nomination papers in the coming days.

The Congress candidate Anand Sharma will file his nomination papers tomorrow (May 9) at Dharamsala. Sources here said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will accompany Anand Sharma for filing nomination papers. After the filing of papers, Congress will organise a rally at Dharamsala. Congress MLAs are busy making preparation for the rally in their respective Assembly constituencies today.

Sources here said that the Congress which has 12 out of 17 MLAs in Kangra parliamentary constituency will try to build momentum of campaign in favour of Anand Sharma. The election rally of Congress would also spell out the agenda over which the party would contest elections in Himachal.

BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj will file his nomination papers on May 10. He will be accompanied, while filing nomination papers, by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP has directed its leaders to ensure maximum gathering for an election rally at Dharamsala after Rajiv Bhardwaj files his nomination papers.

Bhardwaj has already visited most of the Assembly constituencies falling in Kangra in the first phase. The party has planned rallies of national leaders to galvanise party workers ahead of the June 1 voting, sources here said.

The Congress rebel and now BJP candidate for Dharamsala Assembly bypoll, Sudhir Sharma will file his nomination papers on May 14. Sudhir will be accompanied by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur while filing nomination papers. He will also organise a rally at Dharamsala after filing nomination papers.

