INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP takes lead in campaigning even as Congress struggles to finalise candidates

Solan, April 7

The Opposition BJP has taken a lead in campaigning while the ruling Congress was struggling to finalise candidates for the four Lok Sabha and six Assembly byelections.

The saffron party took an early start by declaring all its four Lok Sabha candidates for the Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur seats. It also finalised its candidates for the byelections on March 26 where all six Congress rebels, who were disqualified, have been made party candidates after they joined the BJP.

While the party repeated Suresh Kashyap and central minister Anurag Thakur from Shimla and Hamirpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively, it fielded Kangna Ranaut from Mandi and a first-timer Rajeev Bhardwaj from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat.

While the ruling Congress was holding rallies in various parts of the state without declaring its candidates, the BJP candidates were already in the field where they were aggressively campaigning. The poll rallies were being led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu where he was aggressively attacking the BJP single handedly.

The BJP’s state election in-charge Shrikant Sharma has begun review of the micro-level activities in its mandal-level meetings. The ground level workers were being mobilised to campaign for their party candidates. The pre-planned organisational activities like ensuring participation of the party workers from all its frontal organisations is being reviewed booth-wise by Sharma by visiting each mandal.

One did not see any central Congress leader visit the state for mobilising the party cadre as yet. The Congress was yet to put its house in order as apart from the slew of meetings with central leaders, little was visible on the ground. The workers were hopeful of the candidates being finalised in a day or two as key meetings were being held in Delhi with the central leaders. This was likely to pave way for formally kick-starting the election campaign.

The state goes for elections on June 1 during the seventh and last phase of polling when both the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections would be held. Its notification would be issued on May 7 while May 14 is the last day for filing nomination and May 17 for withdrawal.

With elections being held in the last phase, the Congress seemed to be in no hurry to finalise candidates who would ensure the party’s victory as much was at stake for the ruling party.

