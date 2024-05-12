INDIA VOTES 2024: Chief Electoral Officer takes stock of poll preparations

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 11

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a meeting was organised under the chairmanship of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manish Garg, with the nodal officers appointed for various activities in the district here today.

Garg instructed the nodal officers to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India to conduct the elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. He said all the nodal officers should discharge their responsibilities with full dedication.

Garg added that to increase the voting percentage, more and more voters should be made aware. He suggested that in polling stations where less than 60 per cent voting took place in the last elections, booth-level icons should be made and maximum awareness camps should be organised.

He also took stock of arrangements related to polling stations, security of EVMs and VVPAT machines, web casting, disposal of complaints of C-Vigil app, ensuring compliance of the model code of conduct, SVEEP activities and other election related preparations.

Garg said various training workshops being conducted by the Election Commission are important, and all concerned officers should attend the programmes. He said more and more people should be made aware about the C-Vigil app so that election related complaints can be resolved immediately.

Deputy Election Officer Apoorv Devgan informed the Chief Electoral Officer about the preparations for the elections in the district.

