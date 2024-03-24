INDIA VOTES 2024: Committee to regulate political ads, check fake news formed in Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 23

Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Sirmaur, has announced that the District Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), formed under the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Lok Sabha elections, would closely monitor advertisements and fake news.

He stated that all expenses incurred on political advertisements and fake news would be accounted for through the Expenditure Monitoring Committee and linked to the candidates’ accounts.

Khimta chaired a district-level meeting of the MCMC in Nahan today. He emphasised the need to ensure compliance with the directions of the ECI’s Media Certification and Monitoring Committee by all political parties and candidates during the elections. He stressed that pre-certification of advertisements and other messages disseminated in print and electronic media was mandatory.

The District Election Officer mentioned that prior permission from the MCMC committee is mandatory for political parties or their candidates to release advertisements during the elections. He also highlighted that strict action would be taken if any case of fake news comes to light.

Instructions were also given to telecommunication companies to adhere to the guidelines set by the ECI during the broadcast of bulk text and voice messages by political parties or candidates, and to provide information to the MCMC. The District Election Officer further informed that the MCMC would keep a close watch on potential fake news published and disseminated during the elections and take action in accordance with the rules. It was also emphasised that the name of the printer and publisher must be published on pamphlets, posters, etc.

Mamta Negi, District Public Relations Officer and Secretary of the MCMC, also provided detailed information about the various functions of the committee. During the meeting Additional District Magistrate LR Verma and many other officials from various departments were also present.

