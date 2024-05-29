Kangra DC flags off awareness bike rally

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 28

In order to boost awareness and motivate the electorate to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, a ‘voter awareness’ bike rally was organised today. The rally was flagged off by Kangra District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

The DC said the bike rally was organised under the voter awareness programme ‘SVEEP’ to educate and motivate voters to participate in the great festival of democracy. He said various awareness programmes were being organised across the district to enhance the voting percentage in the upcoming elections.

The DC said it was everyone’s responsibility to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission to facilitate free and fair elections.

