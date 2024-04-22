INDIA VOTES 2024: Drugs, liquor worth Rs 3.59 crore seized in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Drugs and liquor worth Rs 3.59 crore have been seized by the police after the imposition of the model code of conduct in view of upcoming Lok Sabha and byelections for six in the state.

179 cases, 349 held 179 cases regisered and 349 persons have been arrested till now. An intelligence system has been developed to monitor suspicious activities and raids are being conducted at suspicious places. Coordination with neighbouring states is being established. — Sanjay Kundu, Director General of Police

According to the police, liquor worth Rs 1.28,14,284 and drugs worth Rs 1,95,48,016, including 34.65 kg cannabis, 1.5 kg heroin, 28,170 capsules, 1.52.996 opium plants. 4.7 kg ganja and 6.09-gram of smack, have been seized across the state. About 234 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.

Similarly, 21807.9 litres of country-made liquor, 5121.9 litres foreign liquor, 1372.05 illegal liquor and 1,059 litres of beer has also been seized and as many as 655 cases under the Excise Act have been registered. Furthermore, Rs 24,76,365 cash, gold and other items worth Rs 10,75,760 have also been seized.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said directions regarding the deposition of the licensed weapons had been given to all Superintendents of Police (SP) and around 72.2 per cent of the licensed weapons had been deposited across the state till April 21. He added that action under various sections of the IPC had been taken in 179 cases and as many as 349 persons had been arrested till now.

“An intelligence system has been developed to monitor suspicious activities and raids are being conducted continuously at suspicious places. Coordination with neighbouring states is being established,” he said.

