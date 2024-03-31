INDIA VOTES 2024: Ensure fast disposal of plaints: DEO to officials

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 30

The District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Solan, Manmohan Sharma, today directed the officials concerned to dispose of the election-related complaints received on the cVigil app within 90 minutes and to dispose of the written complaints within 24 hours. Sharma was chairing a meeting of nodal officers, sector officers and sector magistrates of the Nalagarh and Doon Assembly constituencies at Jharmajri in Baddi.

He said in-charges of the flying squads and the police should download cVigil app in their mobile phones. The DEO instructed the sector magistrate and sector officers to conduct physical verification of all polling stations.

Emphasising on strengthening the monitoring system, he said the officials concerned should ensure continuous monitoring of the flying squads.

In order to ensure a transparent, free and fair electoral process, the DEO gave instructions to ensure strict compliance of the model code of conduct and the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Sharma said the participation of every person was essential in a strong democracy and to attain this, it was necessary that all eligible voters voted. He said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, all eligible voters were being made aware of this direction through well-organised Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) activities in the Nalagarh and Doon Assembly constituencies. He said vote of every eligible voter helped in strengthening the democracy.

He added that in the Nalagarh and Doon assembly constituencies, emphasis would be laid on creating awareness in such places where the voting percentage in the last Assembly elections was low. He directed officials to get the names of students from the universities and colleges as well as all other eligible voters registered in the voter list. He said all those who have attained the age of 18, eligible migrant labourers and disabled should enlist themselves as voters.

Besides, instructions were given to check all desired formalities before giving permission to election rallies and public meetings to the political parties. He also gave instructions for the timely disposal of cases related to violation of the election mode and to keep a close eye on the election expenditure.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Ilma Afroz, Nalagarh Assistant Returning Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Divyanshu Singal, Doon Assistant Returning Officer and Joint Chief Executive Officer Priya Nagta were also present during the meeting.

