INDIA VOTES 2024: General, police observers review poll preparedness

Una, May 17

The general observer for the Assembly byelections for Kutlehar and Gagret in Una district, Sham Lal Punia, and police observer Abhishek Jorwal today held meetings with district officials, representatives of political parties and candidates contesting the elections.

The observers reviewed poll-related arrangements, including strong rooms, polling and counting stations, training of polling staff, deployment of police and Home Guards personnel, proceedings of various committees and status of the Suvidha and cVigil apps.

Out of the total 516 polling stations in the district, 51 are critical and total voters in the district are 4,33,129, including 2,14,095, female voters.

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said 253 complaints regarding poll violations were registered in the district and all were disposed of within the specified time limit.

The DC said a control room has been set up at the mini-secretariat, where complaints could be registered on 1950 or 01975-291137, 291138, 291139 and 291141. He said liquor, drugs, unaccounted cash and other items worth Rs 3.27 crore have been seized in the district after the implementation of the MCC.

Jatin Lal added that people above 85 years and those with 40 per cent or above physical disabilities have the option of voting from their homes. He said one team each has been constituted in the five Assembly segments of the district. The teams would visit the voters, who wanted to vote from home, and seal their postal ballots. This exercise will be done from May 19 to 21, he said.

