INDIA VOTES 2024: Kangra district has most young voters in state

Dharamsala, May 13

Kangra district emerged a frontrunner in registering the names of young people in the age group of 18 to 19 in the voters list across the state with 32,369 new voters. From December 31 to May 4, 92,136 new voters in the 18-19 age group were added to the state’s voters list, in which Kangra district topped with 32,369 new voters, while Mandi district stood second with 14,264. Chamba district registered the third highest number of young voters with 8,028 new names.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said 34,120 applications of 18-19 year olds were received in the district, out of which 32,369 were added to the list.

He said that since December, a special door-to-door campaign was being run across the district to urge new voters above the age of 18 years (by April 1) to get their names added to the voters list. Bairwa said special efforts were being made to increase voting percentage in the district. Special awareness camps were held by Assistant Election Officers in the areas where the percentage of voting was less than 60 per cent. The officials concerned were also asked to ensure that the reasons for low voting percentage were resolved.

The DC said under the SVEEP campaign in Kangra, a special plan had been prepared to make voters aware of their rights and duties and special steps were being taken to motivate young voters to exercise their right to vote. Polling booths will also be set up to motivate voters.

