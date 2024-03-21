Dharamsala: Name of printer, publisher must on pamphlets, posters

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 20

It is necessary to mention the name of printer and publisher on pamphlets, posters and campaign handbills. Along with this, hoardings and flexes related to election campaign will also be considered in the category of posters.

Giving this information, District Election Officer Hemraj Bairwa said all political parties would have to follow the model code of conduct. He said handbills and posters should not use such language that hurts any person or society. He said all arrangements had been made to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections in the district.

Bairwa said it was necessary for all political parties and candidates to give written information to the election officer concerned before putting up hoardings, flexes, posters and pamphlets for election campaign. Apart from this, before putting up such kind of campaign material on private property, it is also necessary to inform the election officer about the prior written permission obtained from the property owner.

He said no person could personally spend money on the campaign work of any candidate. If found so, the expenditure would be added to the account of the candidate or party, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala