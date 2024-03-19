INDIA VOTES 2024: Only 3 women from state made it to LS

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 18

Notwithstanding the passing of the Bill ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, very few women leaders, both in the Congress and the BJP, are serious contenders for the ticket in Himachal. Only three women from the state have made it to the Lok Sabha since 1952.

Despite the talk of giving women due representation, the fact remains that both main political players in the state consider winnability factor before giving a ticket. Currently, just 15 per cent women are part of the Lok Sabha and their percentage in the various Vidbhan Sabhas is even lower at about 10 per cent. At present, Pratibha Singh is MP from Mandi.

The three who had won parliamentary polls are Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, who won the Mandi-Mahasu seat in 1952, Chandresh Kumari who won the Kangra seat in 1984 and state Congress president Pratibha Singh who won the Mandi seat in 2004 and in 2013 and in the 2021 bypoll.

Interestingly, all three women Lok Sabha MPs were from the Congress and had a royal lineage. They were fielded and they won primarily due to the stature of their families and not their personal political standing

The BJP has already announced Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Suresh Kashyap as candidates from the Hamirpur and Shimla Lok Sabha seats. S,o it is only from Mandi or Kangra that a woman candidate can be fielded. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was keen to contest from Mandi. So it remains to be seen if she will be allotted ticket from Mandi. As far as the Congress is concerned, its sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh remains a frontrunner, unless until she drops from the race. Former MLA Asha Kumari is also a contender for the ticket from Kangra.

Despite the fact that women constitute 27.59 lakh of the electorate as compared to 28.79 lakh male voters, with a difference of mere 1.20 lakh, very few get an opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Even now their presence in political arena remains a token and they have a long way to go to be able to rub shoulders with men on an equal footing.

Only those women, who come from established political families, have so far won the Lok Sabha elections. Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur belonged to the erstwhile Kapurthala royal family in Punjab and remained Union Health Minister for a10 years. She was an eminent Gandhian and freedom fighter who co-founded the All-India Women’s Conference.

Chandresh Kumari, hailing from the Jodhpur royal family in Rajasthan, was married into the Kangra royal family. She has been a member of the Lok Sabha both from Himachal and later from Jodhpur in 2009. She was inducted into the Union Cabinet twice as Minister of State for Tourism in 1984 and later in 2012 as a Cabinet Minister for Cultural Affairs. She also remained MLA from the Dharamsala segment.

8 elected to rajya sabha so far

As compared to the Lok Sabha, eight women have been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal till date. Those elected to the Upper House were Lila Devi (1956-62), Mohinder Kaur (1964-67 and 1978-84), Satyavati Dang (1968-74), Usha Malhotra (1980-86), Chandresh Kumari (1996-2000), Viplove Thakur (2006-2012 and 2014), Bimla Kashyap (2010-16) and Indu Goswami (2020-2026). Of them, Mohinder Kaur and Viplove Thakur have got two terms in the Upper House of Parliament.

