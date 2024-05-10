INDIA VOTES 2024: Over 87% licence holders deposit arms

Nurpur, May 9
In accordance with the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the district administration, 87.68 per cent registered arms licence holders have deposited their weapons in the Nurpur police district till yesterday.
Police action against defaulters
Remaining license holders have been given 24 hours to deposit their weapons in respective police stations. Police action would be taken against defaulters by registering FIRs. — Ashok Ratan, Nurpur SP
As per official data, 4,941 out of the total 5,671 registered weapons have been deposited in the local police stations of the police district and with the registered arms dealers of the area. Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan told The Tribune that remaining license holders had been given 24 hours to deposit their weapons in respective police stations. He said the SHOs of all police stations in the district had been directed to ensure the deposition of 100 per cent license arms in their jurisdiction. The SP said police action would be taken against the defaulters by registering FIRs against them.
The ECI has made it compulsory for licence holders to deposit their weapons in order to maintain law and order during the electoral process. Soon after the Lok Sabha elections were announced, the Kangra Deputy Commissioner had issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, imposing a ban on carrying firearms till the election process is over. As per the order, licence holders in the district were directed to deposit their weapons at the nearest police stations or at firearms shops.
The orders will remain effective till June 6.
