INDIA VOTES 2024: Political parties apprised of election norms in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 1

Chamba Assistant Electoral Officer-cum-Sub-divisional Magistrate Arun Sharma convened a meeting here today of the representatives of various political parties to apprise them of the norms related to organising various election activities.

The Assistant Electoral Officer provided detailed information to the party representatives about various activities during the election process, including arrangements at the polling stations on the day of elections and at the counting centres during the counting of votes.

The party representatives were also informed about the deadline for registering the names of voters missing from the voter list, facilitating the transportation of disabled voters to polling stations, as well as sharing information related to postal ballots and provision for voting at home for voters with over 40 per cent disability.

The political parties were also detailed about section 171(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits any political party from offering any kind of inducement in lieu of votes and obtaining approval 48 hours before organising a major election rally.

The Congress district secretary Govardhan Ahuja, Congress block committee secretary Deepak Kumar, Congress Seva Dal president Bhupender Sharma and the BJP Mandal president Maharaj Badyal attended the meeting. Naib Tehsildar (Election) Sanjay Shandil and Nodal Officer Kuldeep Thakur were also present in the meeting.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba