INDIA VOTES 2024: Women take centre stage at SVEEP events in Renukaji

Nahan, April 20

Women are playing a pivotal role in the ongoing voter awareness programmes conducted as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities in the Renukaji Assembly constituency of the Trans-Giri area. Enthusiastically participating in large numbers, women from diverse backgrounds — including self-help groups, anganwadi workers, Asha workers, mahila mandals and panchayat representatives — are engaging with these initiatives.

Women at a voter awareness drive in Renukaji Assembly constituency.

SVEEP nodal officer Poonam Sharma highlighted the significant contribution of women to the voter awareness campaign in the region. Voter awareness programmes, integral to fostering informed participation in the democratic process, were recently organised in the Ranphua-Jabarog and Andheri panchayats of the constituency, following similar events in Satahan and Sangna gram panchayats.

Poonam Sharma commended the dedication of women in championing the cause of voter awareness, emphasising their pivotal role as the cornerstone of both family and society. Expressing confidence in the transformative impact of women’s participation, she underscored the importance of empowering women to disseminate voter education within their households, communities and areas.

The voter awareness initiatives have been ongoing in the Renukaji area since March, aiming not only to encourage maximum voter turnout, but also to facilitate the registration of eligible new voters and address any discrepancies in the voter list well ahead of the nomination deadlines. Under the guidance of the Sirmaur District Election Officer and the supervision of the SVEEP district nodal officer, these efforts have been meticulously executed with the involvement of local authorities and community leaders.

Meera Devi, assistant nodal officer and block coordinator, provided insight into the strategic approach adopted to target polling stations with historically low voter turnout. Among the identified polling stations in Sirmaur district, 11 fall within the Renukaji Assembly constituency. Intensive awareness programmes are being conducted in these stations to bolster voter participation and increase the voting percentage.

During these programmes, attendees took pledges to exercise their voting rights, with additional activities such as signature campaigns and capturing memorable moments at designated selfie points.

Empowering citizens

The vibrant presence of women from various grassroots organisations underscores the collective commitment to fostering a culture of informed and empowered citizenship in the region

