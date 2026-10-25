Two foreign paragliding pilots, Sebastian of Austria and Adam Wiszpyaga of Poland, who were stranded in the snowbound heights of the Dhauladhar range in Kangra district, were rescued on Sunday by ground rescue teams with the assistance of an Army helicopter.

Both pilots had taken off from the Bir-Billing paragliding site but failed to reach the designated landing site at Chowgan.

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While Sebastian had taken off from Billing on Wednesday and spent four nights in freezing conditions in the Dhauladhar hills, Adam remained stranded for two nights in the snow-covered mountains at an altitude of around 3,800 metres north of Palampur. Both the pilots are safe and admitted to Vivekananda Medical Hospital here.

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Suresh Saurya, head of the rescue teams, told The Tribune that Adam was rescued by a 10-member team led by Rahul. The rescuers themselves had to spend a night in the Dhauladhar hills while negotiating the difficult terrain.

The rescue of Sebastian proved even more challenging. He was located in a deep trench north of McLeodganj, in an area covered with snow and surrounded by rugged mountain terrain. A 24-member team of mountaineering experts, led by Malkiyat Singh, undertook the arduous operation to bring him to safety.

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Describing Sebastian’s rescue as one of the toughest operations of his career, Saurya said the depth of the trench, high altitude, snow-covered terrain and harsh weather conditions made the evacuation extremely difficult.

He said the rescue operations had been delayed as the teams could not arrange a private helicopter from Dehradun. The flying of private helicopters had reportedly been restricted in Uttarakhand, in view of a VVIP’s visit to Kedarnath. The authorities subsequently arranged an Army helicopter to assist in the operation.

Both pilots are safe and in good health, Saurya said. They had carried sufficient food supplies to survive during their ordeal, while their mobile phones remained active, enabling them to stay in touch with the rescue teams and the Kangra district administration.

Saurya added that both pilots had valid insurance cover.

The successful rescue brought relief to the administration and the paragliding fraternity after days of uncertainty and repeated efforts to reach the stranded pilots.