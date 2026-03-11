Indian Army jawan from Baijnath cremated with full military honours

A wave of grief swept through Baijnath and surrounding areas of Kangra district as the mortal remains of Army jawan Akshat were brought to his native village on Wednesday. The young soldier, who lost his life during a special training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours amid an emotional farewell from family members, villagers and Army and district administration officers.

Akshat, a resident of Baijnath in Kangra district, died during a training exercise in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the tragic incident occurred during a special military drill near the Tawi river when he was accidentally drowned.

The Army authorities immediately launched a search and rescue operation but despite sustained efforts by the rescue teams, Akshat could not be saved. The news of his death was delivered to his family on Tuesday morning, leaving the household in deep shock and grief.

Akshat’s mortal remains were brought to Baijnath on Wednesday morning and hundreds of residents gathered at his home to pay their last respects to him. The atmosphere in the village turned sombre as people from nearby areas also joined the funeral procession in the honour the deceased jawan.

Akshat is survived by his aged parents. His father, Vijay Kumar, said that the family was devastated by this sudden loss. He added that his son was the sole support of their household. Akshat had come home on leave recently after completing an important training programme.

According to family members, the young soldier had been making plans for his future and was preparing to move to a newly constructed house along with his parents. The family had been looking forward to a new phase of life but the tragedy shattered their hopes.

Bereaved relatives said that Akshat had recently completed guerrilla warfare training and had returned to duty after spending some time with his family. During the cremation ceremony, Army personnel paid tribute to him with ceremonial honours while local residents and administration officials expressed condolences to the bereaved family.