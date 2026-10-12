Indian Institute of Advanced Study begins 5-day Diamond jubilee celebrations

The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla, today began a five-day Diamond Jubilee Week as part of its year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations. The event aims to bring history, literature, the Bharatiya Knowledge System, art, culture and academic thought to a wider audience.

The first day featured the inauguration of a book fair, an art exhibition and a digitised rare manuscripts library portal, besides a book release and a special lecture on the historical perspectives of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Padma Shri Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), New Delhi, delivered a lecture titled “Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Through the Ages: An Overview of Historicity Issues & Event”. He examined the history of the three regions, questions surrounding their historicity, and the importance of historical evidence and its interpretation in understanding their past.

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Prof Tanwar said a serious study of historical sources, available evidence and the contexts of different periods was essential to understanding the history of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He added that history was not merely a chronological account of events but also an effort to understand the processes and circumstances that had shaped a region’s social, cultural and historical identities. Welcoming the participants, IIAS Director Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi said the institute sought to promote rigorous academic research, independent thought and dialogue among diverse knowledge traditions.

He said the Diamond Jubilee Week offered an opportunity to take this vision forward by bringing books, history, art and cultural heritage to a wider audience beyond the academic campus. The celebrations, he added, were not merely a commemoration of the institute’s journey but also an opportunity to carry forward the traditions of knowledge, research and intellectual discourse that had shaped its identity.

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Later, Prof Tanwar and Prof Reicha Tanwar inaugurated the book fair, which aims to promote reading, familiarise students and research scholars with academic literature, and encourage dialogue between publishers and the research community.

Another highlight was the inauguration of the art exhibition, “Bharatiya Forms, Expressions and Consciousness”, by Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, an internationally acclaimed Kathak exponent and former senior civil servant. The exhibition, featuring works by artist Nisha Jaiswal, explores themes from Indian epics, artistic expressions and cultural consciousness through visual art. The book Rethinking History of Punjab in the Indian Civilisational Context, edited by former IIAS Fellow Professor Ravinder Singh, was also released during the celebrations.

The inaugural day also saw the launch of the IIAS Digitised Rare Manuscripts Library Portal by Prof Reicha Tanwar, a professor and former director of the Women Studies Research Centre at Kurukshetra University. The portal features rare manuscripts that serve as valuable sources for historical, literary, philosophical, linguistic and cultural research.