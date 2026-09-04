Indian paragliding veteran Gurpreet Dhindsa honoured with prestigious FAI Paul Tissandier Diploma

Veteran aviator, instructor and one of the leading figures in the adventure sport of paragliding in India, Gurpreet Singh Dhindsa has been honoured with the prestigious Paul Tissandier Diploma by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the world governing body for air sports.

Established in 1952, the Paul Tissandier Diploma recognises individuals who have contributed to general and sporting aviation through exceptional initiative, work and dedication. Dhindsa will formally receive the honour at the 2026 FAI Awards Ceremony during the opening dinner of the 120th FAI General Conference on October 14 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

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Dhindsa has been associated with the growth of free flight and paragliding in India for more than three decades. He was the first Indian to obtain a formal instructor licence from the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (BHPA), an achievement that helped establish international-standard training in the country.

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He later founded PG Gurukul at Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh, which has emerged as a prominent paragliding training academy. The institution has trained generations of recreational, professional and cross-country pilots, with a focus on safety and internationally recognised training standards.

Dhindsa has also represented India in international paragliding competitions and became the first Indian to secure a podium finish in international open-class events, marking an important achievement for Indian paragliding on the global stage.

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Beyond flying and training, he has contributed to the development of India’s regulatory framework for the sport. Working with the Aero Club of India and civil aviation authorities, he contributed to the drafting of standard operating procedures, pilot rating frameworks and safety guidelines aimed at bringing Indian paragliding practices in line with international FAI IPPI protocols.

His contribution to adventure sports tourism has also earned him recognition from the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India for promoting safe and sustainable adventure sports activities across the Himalayan region.

Dhindsa’s journey and contribution to the development of Indian paragliding have been documented in the film Once Upon a Sky, directed by Barnali Ray Shukla. He has also been featured in the documentary Glide Bir Billing, which chronicles the evolution and growing popularity of the sport in the region.

Reacting to the honour, Dhindsa said the recognition belonged to everyone who continued to do the right thing despite setbacks and oppression. He said receiving the Paul Tissandier Diploma reinforced his commitment to bringing Indian sporting aviation up to the standards of developed nations.