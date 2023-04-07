Indian pilots steal the show at int'l paragliding championship

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 6

On the second day of Pre-International Paragliding Accuracy World Cup Championship going on in Bir-Billing, 40 km from here, 93 pilots, including eight women, were seen in action today. Despite overcast conditions and inclement weather, great enthusiasm was witnessed among the pilots competing in the biggest aero sport event of the country.

The pilots representing more than 10 countries took off from Billing and landed safely at Chogan, the landing site. David, a pilot from Spain, secured the first position with 14 points, Sohan Lal, an Indian pilot, secured second position with 19 points while Aman, another Indian pilot, bagged the third position with 22 points.

As many as eight women pilots took off from Billing and Indian pilots secured all the top three positions. Reeta Shrestha secured the first position with 728 points, Vidya Rai got second position with 1,157 points while Aleesha Katoch bagged third position with 1,185 points.

Bir and Billing are villages located in the lap of Dhauladhar hills. The two villages are hub of aero sports activities (paragliding, hand gliding, etc) in India. Bir-Billing has been a popular site for paragliding since 1984, when the first hand gliding event was held in the backdrop of the scenic Dhauladhar Ranges. Since then aero sports have gained popularity in the region and it is now world famous site for paragliding.

The Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) is conducting the ongoing Pre International Paragliding Accuracy World Cup 2023 (PWC) with the help of the Paragliding World Cup’s apex body based in France, Federation Aeronautique International (FAI).

In the five-day championship top-ranking pilots from India, the USA, Nepal, Spain, the Netherlands are participating.