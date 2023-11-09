Indian rivers offer range of rapids, says World Rafting Federation president

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 8

Indian rivers, including the Beas and the Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh, offer a range of water rapids for rafting activities and the youth here have a great potential to be world-class rafters. Danilo Barmaz, president of the World Rafting Federation (WRF), said this while interacting with The Tribune during the closing ceremony of the Asian Rafting Championship held at Nadaun recently.

He said rivers in the state provide nice waters for the sport as experts could take part in whitewater rafting while the novice could enjoy blue water rafting. Barmaz added that he was not aware of the many rivers in the state and country, but the Ganga and the Brahmaputra rivers offer great water rapids.

Barmaz said this is the second time that a rafting tournament was being conducted here and this would help in bringing Nadaun on the international rafting map.

Barmaz, a native of Italy, was here to witness the tournament for three days. He said that there facilities in India had undergone remarkable development. He added that the Beas offered blue water rafting facility and was one of the best rapids for learners.

He also appreciated the efforts of the district administration and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation for conducting the Asian Rafting Championship. He added that the WRF in association with other Indian rafting associations would like to conduct more such events in Himachal Pradesh.

#Hamirpur