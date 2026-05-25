Indian rock python rescued in Kangra district; man booked

The Forest Department and police have registered an FIR against a Gurdaspur resident for illegally possessing an Indian rock python, a protected species, and displaying it at a religious function in Darang, Kangra district.

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According to Punjab-based wildlife rescuer and environmentalist Sahil Sharma, he noticed a video on Instagram in which one Rahul Sangotra — reportedly using the name ‘Vansh’ on social media — was seen dressed as Lord Shiva at a ‘jagran’ with the python wrapped around his neck.

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Sharma said he later received information from local sources that Rahul might have bought the same snake again to another religious function in Darang. The wildlife rescuer travelled from Delhi and contacted the Palampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), seeking immediate intervention so that the accused could be caught red-handed.

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Following the tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by a team led by Forest Range Officer Aditya Singh, SI Chaman Lal of Bhawarna Police Station, along with Sahil Sharma. The team reached the ‘jagran’ venue and reportedly spotted the snake being displayed during the event. Rahul Sangotra was nabbed and the python was rescued by the Forest Department.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Om Prakash said the incident involved serious violations under Sections 9, 39, 40, 44, 48A, 49B, 51 and 57 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. He pointed out that the Indian rock python is a Schedule-I protected species under the Act, granting it the highest degree of legal protection in the country.

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However, Sharma claimed that despite several offences being clearly mentioned in the written complaint submitted by Range Officer Aditya Singh, the police registered the FIR only under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, which, he claimed, diluted the gravity of the offence.