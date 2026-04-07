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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Indian Youth Congress to connect with political influencers

Indian Youth Congress to connect with political influencers

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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The Indian Youth Congress has launched a programme to strengthen and connect with political influencers working at the grassroots level, with the aim of bringing greater transparency to the flow of news and information.

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Shubhra Zinta, national spokesperson of the Indian Youth Congress, launched the Samvidhan Leadership Programme in Shimla, describing it as a platform for digital-based political influencers. “This is a political movement of truth, resistance and constitutional values,” she said.

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Zinta pointed out that conventional media was now owned by a handful of individuals and corporates and that India ranked a lowly 151st in global press freedom indices. The IYC, she said, would connect with and strengthen alternate media as a counterweight.

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“There are people who are challenging corruption and injustice through their own social media platforms. The programme aims to provide them legal help whenever they run into trouble and, where needed, offer training. We will also amplify their work by sharing it on our platforms,” she said.

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