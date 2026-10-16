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Home / Himachal Pradesh / India’s first glacial flood alert system installed in Lahaul & Spiti

India’s first glacial flood alert system installed in Lahaul & Spiti

NDMA-funded project uses advanced sensors to strengthen preparedness around Ghepan Ghat Glacial Lake

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The system has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under a pilot project. Tribune photo
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In a major step towards strengthening disaster preparedness and mitigating the risks associated with glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in the Himalayas, India’s first GLOF early warning system was installed at Ghepan Ghat Glacial Lake in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday.

Located at an altitude of approximately 4,100 m above sea level, the advanced system has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under a pilot project funded by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

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The installation marks a significant milestone in monitoring glacial lakes and assessing potential flood threats in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region. The system will continuously monitor the lake’s water level and changes in its surroundings, providing crucial data to disaster management authorities for timely risk assessment and preparedness.

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The district administration has been strengthening surveillance and preventive measures in view of the lake’s expanding area and the potential risks it poses. Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Kiran Bhadana had been in regular contact with the NDMA to facilitate the early installation of the system. She had also visited the lake recently to review the situation.

In November 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) alerted the district administration about the lake’s expanding area. Subsequently, efforts were initiated to assess potential hazards, conduct scientific studies, identify vulnerable locations and strengthen disaster response preparedness.

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The newly installed system comprises a buoy-based lake monitoring station, an automated weather station and a glacier vision unit. Together, these components will monitor changes in the lake and its surrounding environment.

Sensor data, visual observations and computational models will be integrated with C-DAC’s supercomputing platform. The system will enable real-time data visualisation, generate alerts based on predefined parameters, simulate potential GLOF scenarios and support flood risk assessments.

These capabilities are expected to help authorities better understand changing conditions, identify emerging threats and strengthen emergency response planning. In another significant development, the work to mark the high flood level (HFL) along the Chandra-Chenab, also known as the Chandrabhaga river, has been completed.

The initiative will help raise public awareness about flood-prone areas and support disaster management planning.

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