India’s peacekeeping triumph: Operation Khukri turns 25

As the 25th anniversary of Operation Khukri is commemorated this week, veterans and military experts are renewing their call for long-overdue recognition of one of India’s boldest overseas military missions — a daring rescue that not only broke the siege of over 500 UN peacekeepers but also restored faith in international peacekeeping efforts.

Launched on 15 July 2000 and completed the very next day, Operation Khukri unfolded in the heart of Sierra Leone’s dense, rebel-controlled jungles, where over 500 United Nations troops, including 234 Indian soldiers, were held hostage by the notorious Revolutionary United Front (RUF). Despite the signing of the Lomé Peace Agreement, the RUF continued their reign of terror, targeting civilians and peacekeepers under UNAMSIL (United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone).

‘India stepped forward when others hesitated’

Recalling the high-stakes mission, Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd), a key figure during the operation, described the tense build-up. “The UN mission’s credibility was crumbling and many nations were hesitant to respond decisively. It was India that stepped forward,” he said.

At the request of UNAMSIL Force Commander Lt Gen Vijay Jetley, India diverted its 18 GRENADIERS battalion — originally bound for Lebanon — to Sierra Leone. In a matter of weeks, Indian troops took up crucial positions in Masiaka, Rogberi and the Okra Hills, all areas under RUF control.

The plan was set into motion in early July. On July12, Indian troops mobilised from their base at Daru, located nearly 300 km from the besieged site. What followed was a meticulously planned, multi-pronged assault executed deep in hostile territory.

Turning point: July 15, 2000

On 15 July, the Indian forces launched Operation Khukri. In a dramatic move, one company of Indian soldiers was heli-dropped behind enemy lines, catching the rebels by surprise. They were joined by troops from 5/8 Gorkha Rifles, Nigerian and Ghanaian peacekeepers, military engineers, artillery units and attack helicopters. Over 2,200 personnel were involved in the rescue and assault.

By 16 July, the mission was accomplished. The trapped UN peacekeepers were rescued, RUF forces suffered a crippling defeat and the UN’s standing in the region was restored.

“The operation shattered the myth of RUF’s invincibility,” said Brigadier Thakur. “But more importantly, it proved the unmatched bravery, tactical skill and professionalism of the Indian Army, even under a foreign flag.”

A heroic mission, still in the shadows

Despite its success, Operation Khukri remains under-acknowledged, both globally and domestically. Brigadier Thakur expressed disappointment that even after 25 years, the mission has not received the recognition it deserves. “The UN failed to adequately spotlight this victory. And within India, the operation is still missing from our mainstream military discourse.”

India’s peacekeeping legacy

India has long been one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, with its troops earning praise across continents. Operation Khukri remains a rare example of a successful offensive peacekeeping mission, demonstrating India’s deep commitment to global stability.

As the world marks the silver jubilee of this extraordinary mission, voices are growing louder for formal commemoration. Veterans are urging the government to honour the operation and its heroes. “This story should be taught in our schools, studied in our military academies and remembered by every Indian,” said Brigadier Thakur.