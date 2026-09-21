India’s spiritual heritage has big role to play in global good: Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavindra Gupta on Saturday said India’s great knowledge tradition, spiritual consciousness and culture of service constituted the country’s identity and had an important role to play in the welfare of the world.

Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav at Chinmaya Tapovan Ashram, Sidhbari, near Dharamsala, Gupta said the 75-year journey of the Chinmaya Mission had been inspirational, particularly its contribution towards preserving and disseminating India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

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The event at Sandeepany Himalayas was organised to commemorate 75 years of the Chinmaya Mission and the life and contribution of its founder, Swami Chinmayananda. The Governor said Swami Chinmayananda’s teachings had connected the people in India and abroad with Indian philosophy, culture and spiritual traditions. He said the mission had made significant contributions in the fields of spirituality and social service.

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“India’s great knowledge tradition, spiritual consciousness and culture of service are our identity,” Gupta said, adding that Indian civilisation had always viewed the world as one family, reflected in the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he said Lord Krishna had shown humanity a path towards a purposeful life. The Gita, he said, was not merely a religious text but also a source of guidance on life, duty and righteous conduct.

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“Knowledge gives us an understanding of truth, devotion develops humility within us, while service takes us from ‘I’ to ‘we’. This approach gives strength to society and the nation to move forward,” he said.

Gupta said rapid advances in science and technology had transformed human life, but modernisation should go hand in hand with cultural traditions and human values. Development, he added, would be meaningful only when human welfare remained at its centre.

He stressed the need to strengthen values of discipline, patriotism, service and social responsibility among the youth. The younger generation, he said, should remain connected with India’s cultural heritage while receiving opportunities to advance with modern knowledge and technology.

The Governor said India’s eternal consciousness, knowledge tradition and spirit of service could contribute not only to national development but also to global welfare, citing the traditional ideal of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’.

A message from the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was also read out on the occasion.

Chinmaya Mission’s Swami Mitrananda spoke about its 75-year journey and the life and contribution of Swami Chinmayananda.

Kangra MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, senior acharya Paramshikhar Swami Madhavananda, Swami Anukulananda, Padma Shri awardee Kshama Maitreya, trustee Dr Rajan Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma and office-bearers, seekers and devotees associated with the Chinmaya Mission were present.