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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IndiGo resumes Dharamsala-Chandigarh direct flight service

IndiGo resumes Dharamsala-Chandigarh direct flight service

The flight service had earlier been discontinued because of bad weather conditions in the hilly areas

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PTI
Dharamsala, Updated At : 04:49 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Direct air connectivity between Dharamsala and Chandigarh resumed on Tuesday, with IndiGo operating a non-stop flight from Kangra’s Gaggal Airport to Chandigarh.

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The flight (6E 7722) took off from Gaggal around 2.05 pm on the first day of the resumed service today. The flight service had earlier been discontinued because of bad weather conditions in the hilly areas.

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According to the announced schedule, the flight will operate four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will depart from Dharamsala at 1.10 pm and reach Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport at 2.15 pm.

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The return flight will leave Chandigarh at 2.45 pm and reach Dharamsala at 3.50 pm. The starting airfare from Dharamsala to Chandigarh is around Rs 3,200.

Besides, preparations are underway to launch a direct air service between Gaggal and Jammu, officials at Gaggal Airport said, adding that the administrative and technical formalities for the proposed service are in progress.

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The proposed service, expected to commence in a few months, would provide a faster and more convenient travel option between Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, besides strengthening regional air connectivity.

Efforts are being made to expand and upgrade Gaggal Airport to meet future requirements and develop it to international standards, an official said.

At present, Dharamsala has direct air connectivity with Delhi, Shimla and Chandigarh.

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