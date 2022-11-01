Indira Gandhi remembered

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur October 31

Former Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi, was remembered on her 38th death anniversary by Congress leaders at Pahlu village in Barsar here today.

Rajinder Zar, president of the District Congress Committee, said Indira was a great visionary and strong leader, who led the country with courage and glorified India across the world.

He said her power was acknowledged by the world when she created Bangladesh in 1971.

He said Indira not only conducted the first nuclear test in 1975 but also curbed terrorism in Punjab.

She did not fear of any threat and sacrificed her life while serving for the country.