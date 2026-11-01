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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Indira, Patel made ‘unparalleled’ contributions to nation, says Sukhu

Indira, Patel made ‘unparalleled’ contributions to nation, says Sukhu

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu pays tributes to Indira Gandhi at her statue on her death anniversary at The Ridge in Shimla on Saturday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at her statue at The Ridge to mark her death anniversary. He said Indira was an extraordinary leader known for her courage, determination and ability to take bold decisions in challenging circumstances.

He also remembered former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary. “Both leaders have made invaluable contributions towards strengthening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation,” he added, before administering an oath of national integration to the people present on the occasion.

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The Chief Minister, while interacting with mediapersons, said that Indira’s leadership during the 1971 war with Pakistan was a defining moment in India’s history, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh and brought a significant transformation in the geopolitical landscape of the subcontinent.

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Sukhu said, “Such a historic decision, taken at a time when India was still facing numerous developmental and security challenges, reflected her exceptional political vision and strong leadership.” He added, “Indira laid down her life while serving the country, leaving behind an enduring legacy of courage, patriotism and dedication.”

Sukhu remembered Sardar Patel and said that he was rightly known as the iron man of India for his decisive role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. “Despite facing considerable resistance and complex challenges, Sardar Patel demonstrated extraordinary administrative acumen and political determination in bringing hundreds of princely states together, including Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir, thereby laying a strong foundation for a united India,” he added.

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The Chief Minister said that the right to vote was one of the most significant achievements of Independence and it must be protected at all costs. “Allegations of vote manipulation and electoral irregularities are serious matters that require a transparent investigation and accountability,” he added.

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