Vimal Negi death case: DGP, Addl Chief Secy, Shimla SP told to proceed on leave for 'indiscipline'

Preparations are on to issue them show-cause notices
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:49 PM May 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vimal Negi. File photo
Cracking the whip on the officers accused of indiscipline in handling the Vimal Negi death case, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday told all three -- DGP Atul Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi -- to proceed on leave as preparations are on to issue them show-cause notices.

Incidentally, Verma is due to retire in four days’ time, on May 31. The charge of acting DGP has been given to the 1993 batch IPS officer Ashok Tiwari, currently the DGP (Crime).

All departments, including Home and Revenue, held by Onkar Sharma, have been given to other officers. Sharma had headed the fact-finding inquiry into the death of chief engineer Vimal Negi.

SP Gandhi’s charge has been given to the Solan SP.

