Indiscipline won’t be tolerated: Congress

Shimla, April 28
Sending out a warning against indiscipline in the party, state Congress Secretary Rajneesh Kimta today said that everyone would have to work for the victory of the candidate announced by the party. “Any kind of indiscipline will not be tolerated within the party. The organisation is supreme and its decisions are final and binding on all,” said Kimta.
He further said that party’s candidate Vinod Sultanpuri will win from the Shimla Parliamentary constituency with a record number of votes.
“Sultanpuri will get a record number of votes from his Assembly constituency, and a roadmap has been made for his victory,”said Kimta.
