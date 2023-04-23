Indo-Tibetan groups come out in support of Dalai Lama

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sangh, Shimla, and Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, Shimla, among other groups have come out in support of the Dalai Lama in the ‘kissing video’ incident, terming it a genuine affection and playful moment.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla today, leaders of the two organisations said the incident was blown out of proportion as part of a ‘malicious propaganda’. Members of the Bharat-Tibet Samanvay Sangh, Shimla, Regional Tibetan Women Association and Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Shimla, also addressed the media.

VS Negi, president, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sangh, said, “A recent video where the Dalai Lama is seen kissing a child has been misinterpreted. The video was completely tailored and edited to defame him. Many people around the world have turned blind eye and reacted instantly towards the concocted narration of the incident.”

“It was clearly a playful interaction between the Dalai Lama and the boy. A genuine affection and playfulness moment have been ruined beyond imagination. This video has been circulated in different mainstream media without conducting any thorough research,” he added.

He said the event was telecasted live globally on February 28, 2023. He asked, “Why is it being circulated now after a month?” He also raised questions about the video being intentionally circulated just a week after the enthronement of Kalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, one of the highest Buddhist leaders and head of the Gelukpa Buddhist School in Mongolia.

Negi said, “In Tibetan tradition, eat my tongue is a phrase often used by grandparents, especially if a child asks for candy when grandparents don’t have one. It was never perceived in a sexually manner and doesn’t have any negative connotation within the Tibetan community. Moreover, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, is a self-taught English speaker. There were words lost in translation but never in the intention.”

“This simple act of showing playfulness and love towards a young Indian boy by an 87-year-old monk has been used as a weapon of political propaganda. This is undeniably a part of Chinese propaganda. We would humbly request the peace loving global citizens to look at the whole truth, rather than jumping into an unimaginable conclusion,” added Negi.