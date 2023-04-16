Indora principal bags award

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, April 15
A US-based organisation, Digital Promise, has honoured Mohan Sharma, principal, Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Indora in Kangra district, with a $2500 award. He received the Ciena Solutions Challenge Sustainability Award for his innovative project that is aimed at honing skills among girl students in his school.
The projects adopts a challenge-based model to enhance learning and gamification to teach computer-related skills, besides a paint programme to foster creativity. It attempts to empower girls by encouraging active participation in various activities and lays emphasis on girls supporting one another.
Sharma joined the girls’ school at Indora in August last year. He began the project to develop technical skills among underprivileged girls.
