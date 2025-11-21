DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Indrunag paragliding mishap: Pilot, tourist dangling from power lines rescued after 4‑hour ordeal

Indrunag paragliding mishap: Pilot, tourist dangling from power lines rescued after 4‑hour ordeal

Inquiry launched by District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa to probe cause of accident; further action will be taken accordingly

Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:14 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
The pilot and tourist stranded mid-air.
A local pilot and a woman tourist from Telangana, who were left dangling from high-tension power lines at the Indrunag paragliding site, were safely rescued after a four-hour ordeal on Thursday evening.

The rescue mission, which involved police, fire brigade teams, power department officials, and trained mountaineering experts, was executed with extreme caution due to the high-risk situation.

The mishap occurred shortly after take-off during a tandem flight when the paraglider reportedly lost control, either due to sudden strong winds or a technical malfunction. Within seconds, the glider veered off its path and got entangled in the power transmission lines, leaving both of them stranded at a significant height.

The local authorities immediately shut down power supply to the affected line to prevent any mishap. Rescue personnel used ropes, harnesses and an aerial ladder to reach the stranded pilot and woman tourist. The operation was slowed by gusty winds and the unstable position of the glider, but the team eventually managed to bring both of them down safely. Medical teams present on the site confirmed that the duo escaped without major injuries.

This incident has renewed public concern over the safety standards at Indrunag, one of Himachal’s most popular paragliding take-off points. The local people have demanded stricter regulation, improved training for operators, regular equipment checks, and urgent relocation of high-tension wires near the flight path to prevent future mishaps.

District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa stated that an inquiry will be initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident and further action will be taken accordingly.

