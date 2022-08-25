Induction meet at Kotshera college

An Induction meet of the first year students of the Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Kotshera, in Shimla was held on Wednesday. The meet was attended by over 600 students of BA, BSc, BCom and BCA. The college Principal, Anupma Garg, welcomed the first year students and introduced them to the entire faculty and staff of the college. She then issued important instructions and guidelines regarding discipline and decorum on the college campus. She appealed to them to maintain these. She also adviced them to take part in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities that are organised by various clubs and societies of the college. Teachers in-charge of different organisations, including the NSS and the NCC also gave detailed information about their respective units.

Nareli GHS wins kho kho competition

Government High School (GHS), Nareli, won kho kho competition at the District-level Under-14 Games for Girls held from August 18-22. Five students of Nareli School — Karika Rana, Kritika Sharma, Sonika Sharma, Shine and Vansika — have been selected for the state level kho-kho competition. Besides, the Nareli school students won two gold medals and one bronze medal in wrestling. School principal Hemalta credited this victory to the hard work of teachers and students.

Workshop on cyber security

Bharat Vikas Jaypee University of Information Technology, Solan, organsied a five-day long workshop on cyber security ‘CyberVerse 2.0’. Shruti Jain explained that cyber security was a complex issue that cut across multiple domains and demands multi-pronged, multi-layered initiatives and responses. It has proved to be a challenge for the governments as it involves various ministries and departments.

