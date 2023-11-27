Industrial and forestry education fest held at Nurpur university

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 26

The Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre of the state Horticulture And Forestry University, Jachh (Nurpur) organised an ‘industrial and forestry education festival’ in collaboration with the National Agriculture Higher Education Project of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research yesterday. Vice-chairman of the HP Industrial Development Corporation Vishal Chambyal presided over the festival.

On this occasion, scientific model, poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised, in which over 400 students and teachers of Class X-XII from 23 schools of Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur sub-divisions of Kangra district participated. An exhibition was also organised by various government departments and private entrepreneurs.

Addressing the participants on this occasion, chief guest Vishal Chambyal said, as there are many self-employment opportunities in agriculture and horticulture for the youth, they should make agriculture sector their primary avocation. He praised the centre for organising the event to create awareness about education and self-employment opportunities in horticulture and forestry.

Dean of Horticulture and Forestry College, Neri (Hamirpur), Dr Kamal Sharma said such education festivals were being organised at different places in the state to create awareness about agriculture sector among the youth.

