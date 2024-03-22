Industrial mishap claims life in Barotiwala

Solan, March 21
Another worker lost his life in a mishap at an industrial unit at Barotiwala last night.
According to the FIR registered with the police, three workers were working in the night shift at Haripur paper mill on the broke pulper machine. A worker named Mahesh was responsible for putting cutting waste papers in the machine, but another worker Manorath Kumar, noticed that Mahesh was not present there and the waste paper was not being filled in the machine. While checking the machine, he got entangled in it and was killed on the spot.
SP Baddi Ilma Afroz, who visited the industrial unit after the mishap, said a case under Section 336 and 304-A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence was registered and further probe was underway. This is the third fatal industrial mishap to have occurred since February 2 in the industrial cluster.
