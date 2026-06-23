Industrial pollution, weak enforcement and failing treatment systems continue to degrade the Sarsa and Balad river stretches in Baddi

For more than two decades, weak regulation and an indifferent approach towards environmental conservation have left the Sarsa and Balad river stretches in Baddi trapped in a cycle of chronic pollution. Periodic assessments conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reveal that the condition of these rivers has steadily deteriorated, making them among 271 polluted river stretches identified across the country.

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The extent of degradation is reflected in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, a key indicator of water quality. Polluted river stretches are identified where BOD exceeds prescribed limits. The exercise was initiated in 2009 when CPCB assessed data collected between 2002 and 2008, and the monitoring has continued ever since. State governments are required to prepare action plans for improving river health, while River Rejuvenation Committees at the state level and a Central Monitoring Committee headed by the Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, are expected to oversee progress.

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Despite these mechanisms, little improvement is visible in Baddi, where polluted drains, contaminated water bodies and ecological decay have become commonplace. CPCB’s 2022-23 assessment paints a grim picture. The Ratta river stretch before its confluence with the Sarsa in Baddi was categorised as “most critical” and placed under Priority-I, with BOD levels exceeding 30.1 mg per litre. The deterioration has been alarming. In 2018, the same stretch was classified under Priority-III, when BOD levels ranged between 8 and 16 mg per litre, already far above the safe limit of 3 mg per litre.

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The worsening pollution raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), established to centrally treat industrial waste. Despite expenditure exceeding Rs 100 crore over the past 11 years, the facility appears to have fallen short of its intended purpose.

The Sarsa river stretch from Sitomajri Nallah to Baddi presents an equally disturbing picture. It has been placed under Priority-II, with BOD levels ranging between 20.1 mg and 30 mg per litre. While treatment plants and pollution-control infrastructure are meant to be rigorously monitored, a contrasting reality exists on the ground. Several industrial units continue to use drains and nullahs for the illegal disposal of toxic waste to avoid treatment costs. Near the gas plant on the Baddi-Barotiwala highway, green chemical waste is frequently found dumped into a drain, allegedly by small printing units.

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Frequent leakages from the CETP have further aggravated pollution in the Sarsa river. Frothy industrial discharge entering the river not only contaminates water but also threatens aquatic ecosystems by obstructing oxygen transfer. It also poses risks to cattle that drink from the river.

Laboratory analyses of samples collected from the CETP’s final outlet have repeatedly revealed violations, particularly in the bioassay test that measures fish survival in treated water for 72 hours. Failure of this parameter indicates that discharged water remains harmful to aquatic life. These lapses violate Sections 25 and 26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The National Green Tribunal had imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 1.08 crore on the plant.

Only days ago, an underground conduit carrying industrial waste burst near Sikka Hotel in Baddi, releasing untreated effluent onto roads and raising concerns about groundwater contamination. Illegal tanker disposal of untreated industrial waste has further compounded the crisis.

The pollution problem extends beyond Himachal Pradesh. At Sitomajri Nallah in neighbouring Haryana, heaps of industrial scrap collected by junk dealers are routinely washed, allowing chemical residues to enter waters that eventually merge with the Sarsa. Officials of the State Pollution Control Board in Baddi say the issue has repeatedly been raised with Haryana authorities but remains unresolved.

With regulatory enforcement remaining weak and monitoring mechanisms proving ineffective, Baddi’s rivers continue to pay the price of industrial growth, reflecting a collective failure of both industry and government to safeguard the environment.