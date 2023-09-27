Baddi industrial unit lets out effluents in water body

Solan, September 26
In utter disregard to environmental norms, an industrial unit, Indogreen Plastic Technology, at Katha village in the Baddi industrial area discharged large quantities of untreated effluents into a nearby drain, endangering the aquatic flora and fauna.
Instead of scientifically disposing of the toxic effluents, the unit let out the untreated effluents into the drain, which leads to Sandholi Nullah and further confluences into Sirsa river.
The water quality of Sirsa river was already facing degradation and an action plan was being executed by the officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to improve its quality. The board staff visited the affected site and drew samples of the froth after receiving information from the local residents.
The residents were aghast to see a large chunk of foam at Sandholi nullah as well as the Sirsa river and informed the board staff.
A visit to the industrial unit, which manufactures liquid detergent, by the board officials revealed that the unit had laid a pipe for discharging the effluents into the drain instead of ensuring their scientific disposal within the unit. Violations were noticed in the process of storing hazardous waste on the unit premises.
“A recommendation to disconnect the power connection of the said unit has been made by the Chief Environmental Engineer to the Member Secretary for violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,” said Praveen Gupta, Chief Environmental Engineer.
