Industries causing pollution, leading to diseases; Nalagarh residents hold protest

Environmental organisations and local residents held a demonstration at Nalagarh on Wednesday against water and air pollution in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial cluster. The protesters comprising representatives of panchayati raj institutions and environmental organisations rued that industrial pollution was affecting human and animal health as well as leading to the depletion of groundwater and affecting air quality.

Pollution in the BBN belt came in spotlight after the Punjab Morcha vociferously raised the issue with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board. The NGT has issued a show-cause notice to the board and constituted a joint committee headed by the Solan Deputy Commissioner, which had been directed to submit a report.

Advertisement

After raising slogans against the authorities, the protesters held a public meeting where various speakers highlighted the problem of pollution plaguing this industrial cluster. Guman Singh, coordinator of the Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, raised several issues as mentioned in a memorandum submitted to the SDM, Nalagarh. The organisation alleged that the concentration of highly-polluting industries, including 380 companies falling in the red category having pollution index above 60, were causing ecological degradation.

Advertisement

Other issues like the inefficient functioning of the common effluent treatment plant at Kenduwala to treat industrial waste leading to waste dumping in water bodies, inadequate capacity of the sewage treatment plant and pollution emanating from a hazardous waste facility at Majra village were highlighted.

The abhiyan alleged that rising air and water pollution was causing severe public health problems like allergies, chronic respiratory issues, cancer, heart disease, kidney failure, fatty liver and gastrointestinal disorders. However, it didn’t cite any study to support these allegations.

Advertisement

The lack of adequate specialty healthcare was also highlighted as patients with critical, pollution-induced diseases are forced to seek treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh; IGMC, Shimla; AIIMS, Bilaspur, or the Cancer Hospital in Bhatinda.

Questions were also raised over the functioning of ethanol and distillery plants and a pharmaceutical raw material manufacturing plant in the area for allegedly causing pollution, besides large scale exploitation of groundwater.

The organisation alleged that surface water had been poisoned and traditional wells and ponds, besides the Sarsa river were replete with toxic effluents. Ritu Devi, pradhan of the Majra Sangharsh Samiti; Gian Singh Thakur, Zila Parishad member; Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Singh, former MLAs KL Thakur and Lakhvinder Rana were present on the occasion.