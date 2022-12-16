Industries Dept issues show-cause notice to management of two cement plants owned by Adani group

Shimla, December 16
The Himachal Pradesh Industries Department on Friday issued show-cause notices to the management of the two cement plants owned by the Adani group for unilaterally deciding to close down their units without taking the local administration or the state government into confidence.
Chief Secretary RD Dhiman today chaired a meeting attended by officials from Industry, Transport and Labour departments. He said the Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Bilaspur, where the two plants were located, had been asked to resolve the stalemate between truck unions and the management of the cement plants by keeping the dialogue open.
“We have issued show-cause notices to the management of the two cement plants at Barmana and Darlaghat for unilaterally deciding to close operations abruptly. They should have exhausted all channels by involving the local administration and informing the state government before taking such a decision,” said Rakesh Prajapati, Director, Industries. However, no timeframe had been laid down for the company to respond.
