Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan highlights govt’s push for education & social welfare

The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu on Saturday. The district-level function was presided over by Industries, Labour and Employment, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, who hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute at an impressive parade.

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Contingents from the Himachal Pradesh Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS, District Red Cross Unit, DDMA and, Rovers and Rangers presented a magnificent march-past. The minister extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and district, while paying tribute to the freedom fighters and brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defending the nation. He highlighted that the brave sons of Himachal have always played a pioneering role in national security and the freedom movement.

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Addressing the gathering, Chauhan stated that the current state government had taken numerous important decisions towards “system change” during its tenure. The government’s efforts are focused on the welfare and empowerment of every section of society, including farmers, horticulturists, livestock rearers, youth, orphaned children and widows.

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He said English had been introduced as the medium of instruction from Class I in government schools and that the CBSE pattern had been implemented in 156 schools. He said, “In Kullu district, six schools have started CBSE classes and 38 schools have been equipped with digital libraries featuring internet facilities, computers and furniture. Funds amounting to Rs 60.58 lakh have been released for the repair of disaster-damaged school buildings.”

The celebration featured vibrant cultural programmes, with patriotic songs and dances presented by various schools and cultural troupes, creating an atmosphere of national pride. As many as 27 individuals who had excelled in various fields were honoured with certificates of appreciation during the event.