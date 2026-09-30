Industry-academia meet opens new career avenues for Nauni students

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, organised an industry-academia convergence meet to facilitate a direct interaction among students, faculty members and industry representatives.

The programme focused on strengthening industry-academia interaction and providing students with exposure to career opportunities, emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, internships and industry expectations. Fourth-year students of horticulture and forestry, faculty members and industry representatives participated in the programme.

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During the first technical session, Aman Thakur, Market and Technology Lead, Paryan Alliances, interacted with students on agri-input industry trends, balanced plant nutrition, new technologies, industry expectations, career opportunities and entrepreneurship. The second session was addressed by Sunny Sindhu, Zonal Sales Manager, Savannah Seeds, who discussed seed technology, quality seed systems, emerging trends, varietal development, the seed business, career opportunities and start-up prospects.

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An interactive session titled ‘From Classroom to Career & Enterprise’ was also organised, providing students with an opportunity to interact directly with the resource persons and faculty members on career guidance, industry expectations, internships and their queries. The concluding session focused on future opportunities, along with CV collection and pre-recruitment evaluation, providing students with an opportunity to present their profiles for further consideration by the participating industry representatives.

The Placement and Industry Coordination Cell of the university organised the programme as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen industry linkages and provide students with greater exposure to professional opportunities. Rashmi Chaudhary, Pramod Verma, Prem Prakash, Abhimanyu and Pratima Vaidya coordinated the event.