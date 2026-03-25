icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Industry experts to attend pharma conference today

Industry experts to attend pharma conference today

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:31 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Muntu Kumar M Patel, President, Pharmacy Council of India.
Advertisement

A national-level conference, Pharma Anveshan 2026, will be organised at the Laureate Institute of Pharmacy in Jwalamukhi to mark National Pharmacy Education Day tomorrow. The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) is sponsoring the event and academicians, researchers and industry experts from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to participate in it.

Advertisement

The theme of this year’s conference is “Future Pharma Ecosystem: Fostering Synergy among Academia, Industry, Research, Regulatory and Practice”, focusing on strengthening collaboration across key sectors of pharmaceutical education and healthcare.

Advertisement

Montu Kumar M Patel, president of the PCI, will be the chief guest of the event. Several dignitaries, including JH Chaudhari, Susheel Kumar Bansal, Gopal Krishan Sharma and Sushil Sudan, are expected to attend the function.

Advertisement

The conference will feature keynote and expert sessions by leading academicians such as Ranjit Singh, Parveen Bansal and GD Gupta, who will deliberate on emerging trends in pharmacy education, research and industry practices.

According to the organisers, the event will provide a common platform to stakeholders from academia, industry, research organisations and regulatory bodies to exchange ideas and discuss policy frameworks, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, the Laureate Institute of Pharmacy is recognised for its academic excellence, research initiatives and industry collaborations, making it a suitable venue for hosting such a national-level conference.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts