Industry experts to attend pharma conference today

A national-level conference, Pharma Anveshan 2026, will be organised at the Laureate Institute of Pharmacy in Jwalamukhi to mark National Pharmacy Education Day tomorrow. The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) is sponsoring the event and academicians, researchers and industry experts from Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to participate in it.

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The theme of this year’s conference is “Future Pharma Ecosystem: Fostering Synergy among Academia, Industry, Research, Regulatory and Practice”, focusing on strengthening collaboration across key sectors of pharmaceutical education and healthcare.

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Montu Kumar M Patel, president of the PCI, will be the chief guest of the event. Several dignitaries, including JH Chaudhari, Susheel Kumar Bansal, Gopal Krishan Sharma and Sushil Sudan, are expected to attend the function.

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The conference will feature keynote and expert sessions by leading academicians such as Ranjit Singh, Parveen Bansal and GD Gupta, who will deliberate on emerging trends in pharmacy education, research and industry practices.

According to the organisers, the event will provide a common platform to stakeholders from academia, industry, research organisations and regulatory bodies to exchange ideas and discuss policy frameworks, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

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Established in 2007, the Laureate Institute of Pharmacy is recognised for its academic excellence, research initiatives and industry collaborations, making it a suitable venue for hosting such a national-level conference.