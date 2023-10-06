Industry fleeing state due to bad policies: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 5

Former minister and BJP MLA from Jaswan Pragpur Bikram Thakur today alleged that the present government had created a negative environment for investment in the state.

Bikram, while addressing mediapersons here, said the industry was fleeing the state due to repressive policies of the Congress government.

He said the Congress government had increased electricity duty for small-scale industry by 450 per cent. Most of such units had been set up by local people and the huge increase in electricity duty could render them unemployed.

He said the hike in electricity duty was 150 per cent for the medium industry, 73 per cent for large units and 47 per cent for the cement and stone crusher industry. Electricity in J&K was now 40 per cent cheaper than that in Himachal. It was also costlier than in Punjab for the industry.

He alleged the government decision to close down all stone crushers in Kangra district had rendered 20,000 youths jobless.

